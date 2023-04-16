Millie Bobby Brown appeared in one of the best comedy series of all time

Now 19 years old, Millie Bobby Brown was catapulted to stardom thanks to Stranger Things. It was mid-2016 when Netflix released what would become one of the most watched and acclaimed series in its catalogue. Over four seasons – the 5th premiered in 2024 – we follow a group of children who must deal with supernatural phenomena and other dark threats that lurk in the depths of their small town, Hawkins. At the same time, we could see the protagonists go from children to young adults.



Although all the child actors were a burst of charisma and quickly won over audiences, it was Millie who stole the show as Eleven, a mysterious 13-year-old girl who, after being subjected to scientific experiments, develops superpowers. More than that, she holds the key to Hawkins’ salvation.

However, when she was cast on the Duffer brothers’ project, Millie was at the very beginning of her career, having played minor roles on shows such as Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy. The actress also made a few guest appearances – one of them in Modern Family, which is considered one of the best sitcoms of all time.

If in the plot of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) she managed to shine in the skin of a girl who tries to save her mother’s life, in modern family she appears so small that it is practically impossible to recognize her, even when pausing the scene. O cameo it happened in 2015, in the 17th episode of season 6, in which Millie played Lizzie, a neighborhood girl whose bike Manny (Rico Rodriguez) took to chase Luke (Nolan Gould) and Phil (Ty Burrell).

Check below:

In the passage, which lasts just a few seconds, Millie had a single line: “You said the same thing about my mom’s humidifier!” With a helmet, from afar and so young, she certainly went unnoticed by the spectators. Still, it’s always fun to see big stars working when nobody knew them.

