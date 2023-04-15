Millie Bobby Brown invests in a product she is passionate about. Come and see!

After confirming the news that she is engaged to Jake Bongiovison of the singer Bon Jovi, Millie Bobby Brown has just announced a new product under its Florence by Mills brand. The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday (the 13th) with a video ad about her new cafe!

In the clip, she recognizes that she is excited to reveal the news to her more than 63 million followers:

“If you know me, you know I can’t start my day without my breakfast! I am so excited to finally be able to share Florence By Mills Coffee with you all!”

“We had so much fun creating and tasting the delicious coffee and I can’t wait for you all to try the launch collection!” Millie captioned her post.

“Make sure to follow @florencebymillscoffee for all the exclusive updates! I look forward to all of our coffee chats together!”

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT

In an interview with Seventeen magazine, the star of the Netflix series “Stranger Things” Millie Bobby Brown, said that he usually uses “animal cure” to relax. The 19-year-old actress opened up about her busy life and revealed that she makes the most of her days off spending time with her pets, watching movies and studying college subjects as she prepares to earn her college degree.

Life away from the spotlight, doing ordinary things, is what makes Millie always with her feet on the ground.

On the importance of animals in her everyday life, she explained:

“Animal healing is something that has always interested me a lot. Relaxing really consists of just taking off my makeup, taking care of my skin and hanging out with my animals, watching movies with the people I love… I think it’s so hard – for me specifically – to sit and be quiet for a minute, so yeah good that in those quiet moments you have people around you, dogs, humans, whatever it is”, he justified.

Furthermore, she is enrolled in an online human services course at Purdue University in Indiana. Billie revealed that college is “going really well” as it helps her unwind when she’s not working.

“With my work being so emotional, it’s really nice to be able to detach from that and learn about something that’s really interesting to me… I’m really aware of how privileged I am to have access to education and learn more about the things I want to learn and then helping others get that education back in communities and areas that young people can’t,” Millie said.

