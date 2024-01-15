Millie Bobby Brown: On the arm of her fiancé Jake, the actress captivates New York

Notable appearance by Millie Bobby Brown. A rising actress after the success of the series “Stranger Things”, the 20-year-old actress returned to the limelight at the beginning of the year. On March 8, she will star in the feature film “Damsel” (“The Lady and the Dragon” for the French version), directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and broadcast on the Netflix platform. To promote the occasion, the actress traveled to New York this Friday.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Collaborator

At the Paris Theatre, located in the middle of Manhattan, Millie Bobby Brown was able to meet the film crew, with whom she posed for photographers and attended the big preview. But what particularly caught fans’ attention was her presence on the arm of her fiancé Jake Bongiovi. In a slit dress with straps, the actress happily played with the photographers on her arm this Friday, confirming her beautiful complicity. “Forever my prince,” Millie Bobby Brown captioned an Instagram photo from the event.

The “Stranger Things” star was also able to count on the presence of her fiancé in New York, as well as her in-laws Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. A joyous family reunion was immortalized by photographers.

In a relationship with Jake Bongiovi for over two years, Millie Bobby Brown announced their engagement on her Instagram page in April 2023. “I’ve been in love with you for three summers, now I want them all,” she wrote on the social network to share the good news. This is enough to delight his fans, more than thirteen million people have liked the publication.