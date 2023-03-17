Millionaire comedy with Scarlett Johansson is canceled by Netflix

Announced at the beginning of the week, the millionaire romantic comedy from Netflix it won’t be more than a flirtation. The Hollywood Reporter announced that the project with Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, Michael Fassbender It is Owen Wilson is no longer under development by the streaming platform.

Sold to the world as the director’s return Nancy Meyers in almost a decade, the feature was shelved for budgetary reasons. According to sources at the publication, Meyers and Netflix were unable to reach an agreement on the budget: it is said that the director demanded at least $150 millionbut the studio did not want to exceed US$ 130 million – considering that it is a romantic comedy, if approved, it would be the most expensive production in the history of the genre.

The robust value is due to two factors: the first, obviously, the cast. Your last film a Mr Internwas starred by Anne Hathaway It is robert de niro.

The plot would follow a couple of producers and directors who, together, made several successful films until they separated, both in marriage and professionally. But, a project unites them and they need to work together, which can rekindle old feelings.