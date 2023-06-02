Milo Allemann’s confidence boost for Belgian Cup in Reckeme: “I’m feeling stronger and stronger” (Roselaier)

Milo Aleman likes the taste of it. “I crashed in my first and second races. Then I drove twice, which was enough to like it.” , © if

After his impressive performance in the provincial championship for his men in Torhout, Milos Allman will be looking for confirmation in Sunday’s Belgian Cup round of 16 for juniors in Rechem. “My fitness is still growing,” says the second-year KVC Nurdzimiev student.

Milos Allemann surprised with his thirteenth place in the Belgian Cup opener earlier in Corbeek-Lou. “Such a tough race fits in well with my abilities. I run best on a wavy course. Even after an intense fight I am able to shake off a good sprint with my legs. Way too much in Rekkum Less difficult, but I like it. I am happy that I have been selected. I try to give my best in every race. My fourth place in the West Flemish Championships gave me a lot of confidence. It was my first time When I was present in the pioneer group.”

A remarkable feat considering the former footballer is just in his second season. “I used to play football as a left defender at KM Torhout,” continues Alleman. “I was in good shape and would have loved to do it, but football came to a complete standstill during the complete corona period. So I bought a racing bike just to keep myself busy. After a while I wanted to taste the cycling competition. With the promo permit I was able to be among the newcomers four times. I crashed in my first and second race. Then I drove twice, which was enough to like it.”

“Things are getting better. I am fortunate that my studies at VTI in Roselair can be easily combined with my sport. I can continue training fully in June. I am interested in the Belgian Cup, but every match counts for me. I try to make the most of it.”

The 23rd edition of the Arend der Junioren in Rekkum will serve as the third round of the Belgian Cup on Sunday. The honor list is filled with big names, including Remko Evenpoel. The day before Rekkum, the setting is for the second match of the Bonheden Cup.