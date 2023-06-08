Milo, Belle or Solange? Camille calls on fans to choose the title of her telenovela InstagramHLN

wife‘Unstoppable’. This is the name of CAMILLE’s (21) first comic strip and can be taken very literally. The Flemish pop princess has a new hit with ‘Rihanna’, will release her album ‘Maggie’ next summer, and will see a new VTM telenovela in which she plays the lead. Only… No title has yet been chosen for the series. Ultimately, the audience can choose them. Will it be ‘Milo’, ‘Belle’ or ‘Solange’?

“Soon the recording of the telenovela will start on VTM. I’m really looking forward to it, but we have a problem: we don’t have a name for my character yet,” Camille said. Unique. The yet-to-be-titled new musical telenovela starring the ‘#LikeMe’ faces is. Viewer assist enabled. There are three names still in the running: ‘Milo’, ‘Belle’ and ‘Solange’. And they haven’t been pulled out of thin air. “Milo used to be my nickname at school. I had a Bar Camille was written slowly so that the ‘e’ at the end looked like an ‘o’. Since then everyone calls me Milo. Belle is an abbreviation of his mother Isabelle’s name and Solange is his great-grandmother’s name, who was a She used to be a singer.”The name chosen with the most votes will not only be my name in the telenovela, but also the title of the telenovela.”

Look You can choose the name of CAMILLE’s new telenovela

Summer hit?

The Flemish pop princess therefore plans to conquer not only the charts, but also the small screen. For example, she recently released her new summer single ‘Rihanna’, for which she collaborated with top Cuban musician Pedrito Martinez. Seeing this song became popular on Tiktok. “‘Rihanna’ is number one in the Flemish Top 10 and the most streamed Flemish release on Spotify”, says her manager, William Weesen. “With the song, Camille mainly wants to give people a feeling of warmth.” The success raises the question whether she will compete for ‘Zomerhit 2023’ as well. for the trophy!

Her new album ‘Maggie’ will be released at the end of August, which is also the name of her show with which she will set the Sportpalais on fire on 4th and 5th May 2024. But it has been known for some time that its ambitions extend well beyond our national borders. Camille is also fully pursuing her music career in Germany. After the release of her first German single ‘Feuerwerk’, she will also translate her hits ‘Diamnt’ and ‘Jean trannen mir over’ into German. She confesses to Marton and Dorothy, the voices of Qmusic, on the morning show. “I have a deal in Germany for three singles and an album.” According to his manager, whether he will have success with our eastern neighbors remains to be seen. “We’ll know at the end of 2024 whether it worked or not.”

Look Camille: “A German album is coming too”

Look CAMILLE HAS ALREADY RELEASE HER NEW HIT ‘RIHANA’ ON QMUSIC

