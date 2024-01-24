Milwaukee Brewers sign Christian Arroyo

one month before the start spring training Movement of organizations in the winter market of Major League Baseball (MLB) They don’t stop. The franchises continue to add players with the intention of presenting a better face in the 2024 season. Was one of the first to start the day with the new member milwaukee brewersWhich was signed this Thursday, January 25 Christian Arroyo,

Despite not being 30 (28) years old yet, Stream There is already some distance in this mlb since he was drafted st francisco giants In 2013, a team with which he debuted four seasons later. He later passed through three other teams boston The place where he lived the longest and where he earned his name Big league.





milwaukee brewersOne of the surprises that came by winning the National League’s Central Division with a 92-70 record in the 2023 season, hopefully the Native Brooksville, FloridaAlthough he is of Puerto Rican descent, he reacts to the woodwork as he once did boston red sox, His inclusion could provide more depth to a field that already has young players Bryce Turang and venezuela Andrew Math,

The Milwaukee Brewers hope for the best version of Arroyo

Despite the limited number of games, playing 57 games in 2021 and 87 in 2022, he took charge whenever needed. In those two campaigns he posted an average of .277, OPS of .323 and slugging percentage of .426. He also had 123 hits in 444 at-bats. Of those, 41 were extra-base hits while 12 were home runs, 28 doubles and one triple was hit.

His numbers declined in 2023 as he appeared in 66 games and batted .241. He hit only three home runs and drove in 24 runs. Due to this he was placed on assignment boston red sox in August.

At the end of the campaign, Stream He chose free agency. He stayed there until he closed this contract milwaukee brewersaccording to Information published by FanSided journalist Robert Murray on his X accountit is minor league, Additionally, you will have an invitation spring training And his signing is worth $1.5 million, which includes $500 thousand in incentives.

Will Arroyo be able to earn a spot with the Milwaukee Brewers and return to the Major Leagues?