Mimi “I wish Game Changers had one more LAN”

The G2 player Gozen expects a very tough season in 2023. Riot Press

mimiVALORANT World Champion with G2 Gozen in 2022, spoke exclusively with ESPN.com on Game Changers season 2023analyzed the candidate teams to stay with Championship and praised the Brazilian community.

The Dane participated in the Showmatch that took place at the LOCK//IN in São Paulo and after this, he left his impressions on the fans in the Arena: “Brazilian fans are amazing. They’re crazy about LOUD, they’re crazy about Brazil, but I also felt their love. I really felt his love. People come up to me and talk to me, they’re super friendly and you don’t see that in a lot of regions and I think that’s super special.”.

Anticipating what will be Game Changers season 2023, he remarked: “It is difficult to predict something because there were many changes in all the rosters. But it seems that the same teams are going to dominate. We haven’t played in EMEA yet, but G2 Gozen is going to do amazing.”

“It is difficult to say who will reach the Champions League, but surely the new meL team (Version1), Liquid, Gozen… it is very difficult to think who can reach it”He maintained regarding the teams that could qualify for the World Cup at the end of the year.

To conclude the talk, Mimi talked about a change you would love to see implemented in Game Changers: “I wish there was one more LAN. One in the first half of the year and one in the second half of the year, it would be a lot of fun. But I know that it is not that simple, that you cannot put a LAN and go, but it is the only thing that I would change”.