Minecraft 1.20 already has a name, Trails & Tales

If you don’t know the story behind it, you may be surprised to learn that Minecraft 1.20 is (or at least was) one of the least expected Minecraft updates in recent years. To summarize, you should know that the latest updates, despite bringing a set of very interesting news, were somewhat disappointing for the community, because they did not comply with everything promised in their respective announcements.

Minecraft 1.16 with the nether update was a complete success, but then came the announcement of Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs, which raised even more expectations. A series of circumstances, which we already told you about at the time, caused Much of what was promised for said delivery will not arrive with the sameand in fact some of the elements that were announced at that time are still to come, such as the archeology mode.

For its part, something quite similar happened with Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, which also suffered cuts between what was initially announced and what finally reached the players, who at that point were already quite critical of Mojang, something the studio took good note of. Thus, the announcement of Minecraft 1.20 was somewhat surprising (and in my opinion, correct), since for the first time in a long time the studio did not announce a name for it.

This happened in October of last year and, since then, we have been seeing how new snapshots arrived that have been anticipating some of the novelties that we will find in Minecraft 1.20. The big difference, with respect to previous versions, is that we have learned about the news in this way, through snapshots and publication on the game’s official blog, a model with which users have been discovering the news when they were practically readythus avoiding the risk of subverting expectations.

Thus, a few months later, with several interesting news already confirmed, it was time to give personality to the next update of the game, so Mojang has done it on his blog, where he tells us that Minecraft 1.20 will be the Trails & Tales Update, a name that personally seems very promising to me, if finally its second part, Tales, is related to news that enriches the game’s ability to create and represent stories. Something that, according to the words of Agnes Larsson, seems to be the basis of Minecraft 1.20:

«Update 1.20 is all about self-expression, specifically self-expression through role-playing, storytelling, and world-building. And it is the journey, your trails, what unites everything. The worlds of Minecraft belong to the players, as do the stories or tales about those worlds.»

Personally, due to a combination of circumstances, I haven’t played Minecraft for some time (and the truth is that I miss it a lot, especially with friends), but the approach of Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales Update seems so interesting to me that, in the way Whatever, I want to dedicate a few hours to the most recent snapshots, so that soon I will tell you, after having tried them in person, how all the new features that are already in the testing phase look like.