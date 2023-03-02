Minecraft 1.20 already has an official title: Trails & Tales

Minecraft confirms the official title of its update 1.20, one of the most anticipated moments of the game this year. Will be called Trails & Tales due to the relevance of experimentation with the setting, the journey that will take the players to discover the mysteries around the archaeological sites.

“Update 1.20 is all about expressing yourself, specifically through representation, storytelling, and world-building. And this journey, your paths, are all linked together”, explains Agnes Larsson, game director. “Minecraft worlds belong to the playersas well as the stories and the paths on those worlds”.

What content stands out in Minecraft: Trails & Tales?

Although still does not have a specific release date, we already know in which direction the contents point. Among them, archeology stands out, which will add “greater sense of mystery” to the worlds of survival. Added a new type of arena in which to use the brush. By using it you will discover secrets, such as pottery shards, tools and bones.

Around these deposits appear the sniffer. This unprecedented creature has quite a particular mechanic. If you incubate their eggs and tame them once hatched, they will track down seeds that you can use to make special ornamental plants.

A biome to discover is also added. cherry blossoms It’s a real nod to Japanese culture. When the trees decay, you will receive a new type of wood with which to build related objects. Cherry tree saplings and hanging banners are just a few of the things you can invest the material in.

Players will be able to ride on the back of a camel that will allow two characters to transport simultaneously. Will spawn one per village in the desert biome (except last minute changes). The manufacturing box is expanded with a multitude of objects based on bamboo, another of the elements most in demand by the community. Weight news is coming to Minecraft.

