He Minecraft PC Requirements in 2023 hasn’t changed since the Bedrock Edition was first released nearly a decade ago. As such, any modern machine should be more than capable of running the best building game out there.

Many older systems should be able to meet the minecraft requirementsbut there are some specs you’ll need to double check before you can get started with your next block build.

These are the Minecraft system requirements:

Minimum Recommended operating system Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Celeron J4105

AMD FX-4100 Intel i7 6500U

AMD A8 6600K RAM 4GB 8GB GPUs Intel HD Graphics 4000

AMD Radeon R5 Nvidia GeForce 940M

AMD Radeon HD 8570D Storage 300MB 300MB

don’t let him Minecraft Size fool you, as that 300MB footprint will grow a lot bigger once you start saving maps and download some of the best minecraft mods. So make sure you have plenty of space to spare on your storage solution of choice, be it a hard drive or SSD.

Other than that, the biggest hurdle to get over in meeting Minecraft’s minimum specs will be making sure your machine can run Windows 10 64-bit. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a CPU or GPU released in the last ten years that can’t run the game, and developer Mojang Studios suggests that even integrated graphics is enough to meet the recommended requirements.

With that in mind, you don’t need the best laptop to play Minecraft. Given how little pixel-pushing power the game requires to get going, you might even be able to get it working on an older unit you have lying around. Give it a try, you might be pleasantly surprised.

Minecraft is available through Game Pass for PC, which means you can try it out through the subscription service for relatively little cost, rather than buying the game outright.

