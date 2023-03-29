Minecraft and Dungeons & Dragons join forces with a very role-playing DLC

No.or we had enough with a new tape of the franchise. At least that’s what they must have thought in Wizard of the Coast, since they just announced a lot of news in their D&D Direct. However, one of them has especially attracted the attention of many players, as it is related to one of the biggest games in the world: Minecraft.

As confirmed during the live, an agreement has been reached so that Dungeons & Dragons join forces in Minecraft through a DLC that will arrive in the spring of this year. “We’re excited to partner with Wizards of the Coast to release a new Dungeons & Dragons DLC for Minecraft. We can’t wait for the community to dive in and experience a blocky vision of the world of D&D,” said Riccardo Lenzi, Producer. Senior at Mokang Studios, regarding this collaboration.

Minecraft and Dungeons & Dragons join forces with a new DLC

As we have been able to learn, this new Minecraft DLC will take some of the most emblematic classes of the role-playing game and bring them to its world. For example, we can play as a Barbarian or a Wizard while we explore up to five iconic settings based on the original lore of the franchise. Forgotten Realms, Icewind Dale and Candlekeep They will be some of those present, but they will not be alone.

Several of the most famous monsters in the game have also been added, from the beholdersto insect eaters, going through mimics and dragons, of course. All this will be presented through an adventure that will allow us to develop our characters as if it were a real D&D adventure.

So, we will have our own statistics, we will have to roll twenty-sided dice to determine the outcome of certain dialogues… Come on, it will be a whole role-playing adventure embedded in the Minecraft universe. A very pleasant news, without a doubt.