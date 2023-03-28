Minecraft and Dungeons & Dragons Make Fans’ Dreams Come True: New DLC That Feels Like a Complete Game

Minecraft reveals its great collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons. The Wizards of the Coast license embraces Mojang’s success with DLC that looks like a complete video game. It is scheduled to launch sometime this spring on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can see its spectacular new trailer at the head of this news.

Dungeons & Dragons is coming to Minecraft

“Experience a dramatic adventure with the Dungeons & Dragons DLC for Minecraft,” reveals Mojang in the description of the official video. “Together with a dragon ally, you will be immersed in a journey guided by the high-flying narrative. Explore five iconic locations from the Forgotten Realms like Icewind Dale and Candlekeepwhile battling Beholders, Mimics, Mind Flayers, and more.”

The study indicates that we can “choose our class, improve our statistics and unlock spells like the fireball and magic missiles”. “Enter combat or perform dice checks to escape risky situations,” they conclude. During the video we can see that the DLC invoice looks like that of an independent game based on Minecraft. It immerses itself in a traditional RPG where progress and missions take on the nuances of the genre.

The bill of the enemies is quite high: they go beyond being skins on already available enemies. Everything indicates that it will be an essential product for lovers of Dungeons & Dragons. At the moment its price has not been revealed, although as is evident you will need to have a copy of Minecraft to be able to access the store and buy this content.

The news of Minecraft this spring also goes through the strategy spin-off. Minecraft Legends is scheduled to debut next April 18th on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The saga takes a turn halfway between RTS and light adventure.

Fountain: Mojang on Twitter