‘Minecraft’ and its update on Nintendo Switch can freeze your game before loading a game

‘Minecraft’ recently updated to version 1.19.60 and already featured a Important problem. The game freezes when trying to load a world at 66%, leaving the only option to close the game.”

This version brings with it some improvements to the gesture system, as well as bug fixes, but from what we see, it brought an important bug for players, since through Nintendo Life, they have been complaining they have not been able to play after updating the minecraft.

The truth is that the problem has been reported on the Mojang support page, specifically in its bugs section, so that the developer can later through a tweet will comment the following:

“We are aware that the 1.19.60 update is causing some performance issues for players on Switch. We are actively seeking solutions and hope that the issues will be resolved as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the trouble caused.”

Apparently, some users did not want to wait for a patch from Mojang, and they claim to have a solution to the problem Which is by closing the game, putting the Switch in airplane mode, restarting the console, and restarting ‘Minecraft’ again in airplane mode, and apparently, this causes the game to freeze.





We remember that ‘Minecraft’ has a collaboration with Crocs, revealing the exclusive designs with the theme of the game of cubes with the brand of sandals.