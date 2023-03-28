Minecraft announces a collaboration with “the world’s greatest RPG”, D&D, and will become an RPG with classes

As part of the program D&D Direct Scheduled for this week, Wizards of the Coast has unveiled a collaboration between the prestigious tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons and Minecraft. Mojang’s cubic world gets a themed DLC with enemies, abilities, interfaces and role-playing story; while Dungeon Masters wanting to expand their campaigns will have a book that introduces numerous MC “borrowed” creatures.

Respectively, the Minecraft DLC It is a role-playing adventure that, according to producer Riccardo Lenzi, will last about 10 hours and will lead us to explore fortresses, open treasures and fight monsters of all kinds; including some as iconic as the Beholder or the mimic chests. There is four classes character options to choose from: paladin, barbarian, mage, and rogue; each with a series of basic attacks and abilities that are unlocked by leveling up.

It is not one hundred percent faithful to the original material, because the combat is resolved in real time and no dice rolls, but it’s still an interesting union between Minecraft and “the biggest TTRPG in the world”. Where we do have 1D20 rolls is in conversations, which have multiple possible reactions with the typical intentions we are used to in the genre. If the idea of ​​learning all that scares you, you’ll be happy to know that there’s a new menu with a glossary, as well as a stats tab and basically everything you need to play.

The Minecraft x Dungeons & Dragons DLC arrives at some unspecified point in the spring, but what does have a release date is the book.”monstrous compendium Vol. 3: Minecraft Creatures”. It arrives on March 28 and, as I said above, it reinterprets beings like the Creeper, the Enderman or the Ender Dragon in the key of tabletop role-playing monsters. It serves both to expand existing campaigns, and to set others from scratch in the MC universe.





In 3D PC Games | I am not exaggerating when I say that it is the best D&D RPG I have ever played, and today you have it on sale for less than 5 euros