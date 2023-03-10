The good thing that it has Minecraftis that there are not two seeds equal, and therefore we can access practically unlimited fun, and thanks to the user community we always end up discovering new worlds that you could visit.

And now with the arrival of the month of February, we have a new compendium of seeds for Minecraft that we have found very interesting, due to their complex creation or originality, and that we invite you to try.

We are going to provide you with the corresponding seed so that you can directly access it, a brief description so that you know exactly what you are going to find and we will recommend certain coordinates of places that you should visit.

So check the best seeds from Minecraft to February 2022 and that belong to version 1.19.

Minecraft: Best Version 1.19 Seeds in February 2023

These are the best seeds we found for Minecraft 1.19 February 2023:

346037736138

You’ll spawn next to a sinkhole with a large lake of ice and a town on top of it, so it’s quite unusual. On the other hand, you could visit the town at coordinates 131, 63,102.

6487992

It is a seed with a very large meadow with certain imposing mountains, where you will also find a village among them, which will help you a lot to start and then go explore. The corresponding village can be found at coordinates 208,109,158.

2374522903531219544

This seed is characterized by offering an overgrown mansion and also a town on top. Near where you appear, you can go to the mansion and the town at coordinates 28,107,62.

5885969244466

It is a coastal seed with a huge mountain with beautiful cliffs that go down to the sea and also a big mountain that you can explore. It is good that you try to build one of the most imperious bases due to the complexity of the seed.

-1808205616

Another seed where you are going to find mountains and also several villages, but also looter posts, and also a spawn dungeon with many monsters and chests. From where you appear, you should access the coordinates 1437.90, -872 to reach the mountain town.

2218715947278290213

It is a survival island with four towns, and you can try to take advantage of their resources and use them as a refuge during these first bars to expand to the rest.

-8024307144953402722

In this seed we will leave in the middle of a flower meadow surrounded by trees and with a great view of the ocean. Very close you will have a mansion at coordinates 175, 78,111, and in it you can find a multitude of loot and use it as a new refuge. There are also a number of towns not too far from the apparition that you might want to visit.

-144545965546022897

This seed winks at the cold, since we will be in a village surrounded by wind and snow. We invite you to visit the town at coordinates -186, 66,232 and also check out each of the tall stone pillars that hide different secrets.

-2679078815986345699

If you are looking for blacksmiths you have them in this seed, and you will spawn near a town that contains up to four. In this way you will be able to get armor very quickly, get a lot of loot, and when you are ready, cross the lake to go to the looting post to get many more things. You have the town with the blacksmiths at coordinates 168, 72,165 and the looters’ post is at coordinates 522, 77,347.

-1381486679527427600

This seed offers a lake surrounded by many other biomes, so you can try each of them exactly. Of course, there is also a lot of water thanks to a huge lake near the spawn point.

You are going to have jungle, plains, a lot of forests and hot and cold areas, so you could say that this seed is more for beginners to try all the biomes before venturing into more complicated ones.

