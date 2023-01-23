Minecraft corrects one of its most famous bugs after player complaints

After many years of complaints from users of the game, the developers finally resolved the bug that caused the avatar to swing only to the left when receiving an attack, which did not allow the user to identify where the damage was coming from.

Minecraft has released a beta patch that includes the correction of one of the most famous bugs in the video game, which users have been complaining about for more than 10 years, and which is that the character staggers to the left every time he takes damage.

Mojang Studios, the developer of the open-world block video game, has implemented some changes and improvements that it has made available to users through the Minecraft 23W03A snapshot, as shown on its website.

One of the bug fixes is one of the most famous glitches in the game, which it had been going on since 2012 and it still hadn’t been fixed. This is the user’s character’s reaction when he takes damage from an attack.

When taking damage in Minecraft, the character staggers to the left, regardless of where the source of damage is coming from. However, this is not the reaction that the developers had intended for the character, Instead, it should stagger to the opposite side of the attack..

That is, if the character receives a blow from behind, it should stagger forward, thus indicating where the blow came from, since this is a very useful information for the player.