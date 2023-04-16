142

In an interview given to PCGamesN during GDC 2023 in San Francisco, design director Craig Leigh has made it clear that Minecraft is not looking to conquer every genre in the market and that its strategy is based on other aspects. And it is a reality that the Minecraft franchise is increasingly present in various genres of the video game market, although this is not something that is sought from the study.

After the Minecraft Legends preview that SomosXbox also had access to, Leigh was asked if they intended to continue bringing the saga to other genres in the future. Although the answer is ambiguous, it makes sense within the study, since what they seek is not to be present in all genres, but rather bring players different and fun experiences without neglecting the essence of Minecraft. It should be remembered that we already have several genres “colonized” by Mojang such as classic Minecraft survival, dungeons with Dungeons and TellTale-style narrative stories.

Minecraft Doesn’t Seek To Conquer Every Genre: Design Director Talks Spin-Offs

Even with everything said before, Leigh emphasized that Minecraft and Mojang will not reach all genres of the market, but rather they are based on their own great ideas that they think can work in the series. In this way, if the studio sees that a mechanic can be exploited in a fun way, they delve into that idea and seek to get the most out of it.

We are not trying to conquer every genre. For us it’s about having fun and creating new experiences in the universe that players want to play. So we thought, well, wouldn’t it be fun if you were a commander with troops attacking things?

So that, Not even the study itself is clear about the future of the franchise. A loose idea from any given day can lead to the development of the next Mojang title, whatever the genre the idea belongs to. What they are clear about is that accessibility will continue to be a key pillar, so cross-play will be a fundamental piece in future titles.