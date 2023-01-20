Minecraft finally corrected one of its most famous bugs

Mojang Studiosthe developer of the open world blocky video game, has implemented some changes and improvements that it has made available to users through the snapshot of Minecraft 23W03Aas shown on its website.

One of the bugs fixed is one of the most famous glitches in the game, which had been going on since 2012 and it still hadn’t been fixed. This is the user’s character’s reaction when he takes damage from an attack.

When damage is taken on Minecraft, the character staggers to the left regardless of where the source of damage is coming from. However, this is not the reaction that the developers intended for the character, rather he should stagger to the opposite side of the attack.