“Minecraft fixes a bug after 10 years of player complaints”

Minecraft has released a beta patch that includes the correction of one of the most famous bugs in the video game, which users have been complaining about for more than 10 yearsand which is that the character staggers to the left every time he takes damage.
Mojang Studiosthe developer of the open-world blocky video game has implemented some changes and improvements that it has made available to users through the snapshot of Minecraft 23W03Aas shown on its website.
One of the bugs fixed is one of the most famous glitches in the game, which had been going on since 2012 and it still hadn’t been fixed. This is the user’s character’s reaction when he takes damage from an attack.
When damage is taken on Minecraft, the character staggers to the left regardless of where the source of damage is coming from. However, this is not the reaction that the developers had raised for the characterbut should stagger to the opposite side of the attack.
That is, if the character receives a blow from behind, it should stagger forward, thus indicating where the blow came from, since this is very important information. useful for the player.
This error initially only occurred in multiplayer mode of Minecraftbut after merging the two modes (single player and multiplayer) into 2012, the bug referred to as ‘damage swing’ was carried over to both game modes. Since then, players have requested a rectification numerous times.
Now, the developers have fixed this ‘bug’ that had been happening for so long and can already be tested in the beta patch to correct errors before being officially released with the implementation of the update 1.19.4 should be corrected.