Minecraft fixes bug that prevented play on Switch

The bug that blocked Minecraft from loading at 66% on Switch and other platforms is fixed with this official patch now available.

A few days ago, we reported a bug that was crashing Minecraft at 66% load primarily on Nintendo Switch, though it seemed to spread to other platforms. At last, Mojang has released a new patch Minecraft which fixes this error in the Bedrock Editionthat is, in all versions of the game for consoles.

There were many complaints from users, so it was a matter of time before the team took the plunge. The Minecraft Bedrock Edition update 1.19.71 fix game loading crash issue by 66% (Bug MCPE-168284) which apparently was affecting not only the Switch version, but other consoles as well.

In addition to this, the patch fixes a iOS version problemgraphics errors in the PC version and even the possibility of taking advantage of a new text to speech feature to enhance its accessibility.

Had you experienced the error that blocked Minecraft on your Switches? Well, download this update as soon as possible to fix it.

