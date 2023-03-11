Minecraft fixes one of its most famous bugs after 10 years of player complaints

Minecraft has released a beta patch that includes the correction of one of the most famous bugs in the video game, which users have been complaining about for more than 10 years, and which consists of the character staggering to the left every time it receives damage. .

Mojang Studios, the developer of the open-world block video game, has implemented some changes and improvements that it has made available to users through the Minecraft 23W03A snapshot, as shown on its website.

One of the bugs fixed is one of the most famous crashes in the game, which had been going on since 2012 and still hadn’t been fixed. This is the user’s character’s reaction when he takes damage from an attack.

When taking damage in Minecraft, the character will stagger to the left regardless of where the source of damage is coming from. However, this is not the reaction that the developers intended for the character, rather he should stagger to the opposite side of the attack.

That is, if the character is hit from behind, they should stagger forward, thus indicating where the hit came from, as this is very useful information for the player.

This bug initially only occurred in Minecraft multiplayer, but after merging the two modes (singleplayer and multiplayer) in 2012, the bug called ‘damage swing’ was carried over to both game modes. Since then, players have requested a rectification numerous times.

Now, the developers have fixed this ‘bug’ that had been going on for so long and it can already be tested in the beta patch to fix bugs before being officially released with the implementation of update 1.19.4 should be corrected.