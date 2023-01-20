Minecraft fixes one of its most famous bugs after 10 years of player complaints

MADRID, 20 Jan. (Portaltic/EP) –

Minecraft has released a beta patch in which includes the correction of one of the most famous bugs in the video gameabout which users have been complaining for more than 10 years, and which consists of the fact that the Character staggers to the left each time it takes damage.

Mojang Studiosthe developer of the open-world blocky video game, has implemented some changes and improvements that it has made available to users through the minecraft snapshot 23W03Aas shown on its website.

ORnot of the mistakes fixed is one of the most famous bugs in the game, which it had been going on since 2012 and it still hadn’t been fixed. It’s about the user character’s reaction when taking damage from an attack.

When taking damage in Minecraft, the character staggers to the left regardless of where the source of damage is coming from. However, this is not the reaction that the developers had intended for the character, but instead it should stagger to the opposite side of the attack.

That is, if the character is hit from behind, they should stagger forward, thus indicating where the hit came from, as this is very useful information for the player.

This error initially It only happened in Minecraft multiplayer.but after merging the two modes (single player and multiplayer) in 2012, the bug named as ‘damage swing’ moved to both modes of game. Since then, the players have requested a rectification on numerous occasions.

Now, the developers have fixed this ‘bug’ that had been going on for so long and You can already test it in the beta patch to fix bugs before being officially released with the implementation of the update 1.19.4 should be corrected.