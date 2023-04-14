Minecraft flavored potato chips; It is not a joke, but the latest from Pringles that already dared in the past with another game – Minecraft

We do not know if it will have the same effects as the stew suspected of Mojang’s success, but the Americans can check it out.

April 13, 2023, 11:38 – Updated April 13, 2023, 12:40

French fries brands continue to innovate with their recipes. For years we have had them with all the unimaginable ideas, like that time they bet on the mojito flavor, as you read it. But there is always a loophole for surprise, and from the United States we receive a product of Pringles that seeks to recreate the sensation in the palate of being in the world of Minecraft.

Exactly, French fries are sold as “Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew Crisps”, and are made with a mixture of delicious stew flavors that end in a spicy touch. “A delicious version of a stew that was previously only found in Minecraft, and has now been brought to the real world.” All this, of course, with the classic crunchy touch of the firm.

For now is only available for purchase in the United States, where it is sold as a limited edition that is sure to sell out, considering how much the public loves to try new and strange flavors. Even so, let’s hope that its success is great enough for its landing in Spain. We are always prepared for these challenges.

As the players will know, suspicious stews have an end in Mojang title, giving different effects to the player based on the ingredients, which are usually different flowers and mushrooms. We are not sure what type of raw material they have used from Pringles for their recipe, but it is not the first time they have dared with a video game. they already took out some fries inspired by the Moa burger from Halo as we see in the attached tweet.





In 3D Games | This is the surprising amount of money Microsoft paid to include Cooking Simulator in Xbox Game Pass

In 3D Games | Halo and The Witcher announce their cookbooks for cooking like Master Chief and Geralt of Rivia