Minecraft – How to find mangroves and tree seeds – Minecraft

January 13, 2023, 21:54 – Updated March 6, 2023, 11:07

Since Minecraft released the patch 1.19 “Wild Update”we can access the Mangrove Swamp or “Mangrove Swamp”, a wild place full of materials that come in handy. Therefore, in the following guide, we tell you how to get and all the materials what we can get Do not miss it!

Guide: how to find the Mangrove Swamps in Minecraft

The Mangrove Swamp is found near swamp or desert areas, and while it is not the easiest biome to locate, it can be identified by its tall, dense trees from a distance.

Getting to it can be quite an adventure, but we can always resort to teleportation. To do this, we first need to find out the coordinates with the following command:

/locate biome mangrove_swamp

Once we have the coordinates, we can teleport in the following way:

/teleport Username 1583 69 72 (These numbers are the ones that have come out to me at the moment, but it is different for each user).

Exploring the Mangrove Swamp

The blocks that we can find in this biome are the following:

spongy soil

Mud

Mangrove wood without bark

mangrove wood

mangrove root

Barked mangrove trunk

muddy mangrove root

mangrove leaf

Regarding the animals and plants we can see:

Mangrove tree.

bees.

warm frogs.

Fireflies.

tadpoles.

tropical fish

How to find mangrove tree seeds

In order to plant mangrove trees we have to find a mangrove seed, that is, a shoot that falls from the leaves of these trees. When we have it, we just have to plant it in the ground and it will grow on its own. If we’re in a bit more of a hurry, we can use Bone Powder to get him to do it sooner.





And ready! We are ready to explore the area with knowledge and make our creations while we take advantage of the biome.