Minecraft Legends: All Mounts, Abilities, and Locations

Minecraft Legends is a large open world strategy game filled with things to see and lots of mounts to explore the world. So, here are all the mounts in Minecraft Legends, as well as their abilities and where to find them.

Mounts are vital in Minecraft Legends, they can help you explore, fight and even save your life. While that’s incredibly helpful, it also means that choosing the best mount for you is extremely difficult, especially when they all have different abilities.

So, with that in mind, here are all of the Minecraft Legends mounts, along with details on their abilities and where you can find these creatures.

All Minecraft Legends mounts

MOJANG / BLACKBIRD INTERACTIVE

There are currently four mounts in Minecraft Legends, each with their own strengths and located in their own place. The available mounts are listed below:

Horse

royal tiger

Big peak

Shiny Beetle

Minecraft Legends: All Mount Abilities

Each mount has its own ability, making it useful for certain elements of the game. Here are the abilities of all the mounts in Minecraft Legends so you know when and how to best use your animals.

Horse Skill in Minecraft Legends

The horse is your standard mount and is the first one you can use. It has no particular abilities to help you in battle, but it can be useful for exploration thanks to its infinite gallop.

Big Peak Ability in Minecraft Legends

The fall damage is annoying, especially if you need to get past Jagged Peaks or a large base of Piglins. If this is your main concern, then Pico Grande is the mount for you. He has the ability to glide long distances, removing all fall damage. The higher you go, the more time you will glide.

Shiny Beetle Ability in Minecraft Legends

Some items in Minecraft Legends can be a little hard to reach, especially when a bridge is broken and you can’t jump high enough. If you’re struggling with this, then the Shiny Beetle is an ideal mount. It has the ability to scale walls and cliffs, allowing you to get past the Piglins’ defenses or reach a new item.

Royal Tiger Ability in Minecraft Legends

Lastly is the Royal Tiger, a fantastic horse upgrade and ideal for anyone looking to explore the vast world of Minecraft Legends. In its simplest form, the Royal Tiger is the fastest mount in the game and will get you where you need to go without hesitation.

Where to find the mounts in Minecraft Legends

Since all the maps are completely different in each game, there is no specific location to find each mount. They do reside in certain regions, however, so look around and you’ll quickly find a new furry, feathered, or many-legged friend.