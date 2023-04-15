Minecraft Legends, analysis in progress. A new point of view for the series

Minecraft has set course for a new horizon far from the survival that has characterized it for more than a decade. As we said in our preview, what we find in Minecraft Legends is an “amazing miniature Age of Empires”. The bases of the RTS are taken from a perspective close to the third-person adventure. Your hero takes center stage when it comes to commanding your small armies of mobs.

Given the relevance of the multiplayer aspect, at FreeGameTips we have decided to start our analysis process only with the campaign. On the PvP side and other aspects that face players we will go into detail in our final analysiswhen we can test the game with a population greater than that available during these weeks before its launch.

How to play Minecraft Legends?

If you have played the original version of Minecraft, some of the knowledge you gain during the game will help you. We refer especially to the materials and how exploration influences the collection of resources. But until there. The playable similarities between the two are few, and it is that we are before a direct game, where action prevails over everything else.

Your character, the great hero of the adventure, is always on the back of an animal that confers various bonuses in navigation. We won’t be able to get rid of him. So how does getting supplies work? Very easy: with the collectors. These small characters appear after depositing a collection cube, who will be in charge of getting all the materials around them of the type that you have indicated.

Like Minecraft, with these materials we can make numerous utensils with which to expand your tools. The difference between the original and Legends is that a good part of those resources are directed towards improving offensive capabilities.. Stone, for example, is primarily used to create tiny stone golems and their respawn points.

With no pickaxes or axes, you won’t find swords and armor either. Yes, you have a basic sword that is used to deal ranged cutting blows, but what we mean is that the weight of the combat is leaning towards the side of your allies: the mobs. During a good part of the campaign mode you can carry 20 simultaneous, so you must choose the balance of your army well. each kind of mob is specialized in a specific role. You will find some focused on healing, others on the demolition of towers, powered versions like the archer skeletons and more common from the Minecraft bestiary.

Action is translated into command as follows. By pressing the X button you will display the meeting flagwhich will make everything mob around you start following you. Once in this position your allies will be ready to go to war. Pressing the Y button will send them forward, where they will engage any enemy or rival structure they encounter. Easy as that. If you want to intervene, pressing the B button will strike you with your sword, as we said before. You don’t do much damage this way. It is balanced so that the singing voice is carried by those who accompany you.

The same goes for manufacturing. Holding the left trigger you can see in real time the final shape of what you are going to manufacture, which you will choose from the menus distributed with the crosshead and the options with the upper buttons. You will have several types at your disposal, from some of a defensive nature (the ones you will use the most), others dedicated to improving the base, creating respawn points and others that help you navigate the stage, such as ramps that allow you to save big falls. Since crafting comes into play in different ways depending on the game mode, we’ll be going into more depth on each side.

Campaign: learning your tools

During our preview we were saying that we had the feeling that the campaign position was merely a tutorial. The truth is that after completing it the sensations are confirmed. This is a testing ground where you are introduced to all the mechanics you will have to master in multiplayer games. However, there are moments that animate the experience beyond one lesson after another.

The premise is based on the fact that the goblins are reaching the outside world, which jeopardizes the peace and harmony of the already known creatures that inhabit the scene. The Underworld has opened numerous portals through which countless goblins emerge from them. Knowledgeas one of the main characters is called, guides us through the necessary elements to be able to undertake the journey to defeat them.

The campaign structure is based on a small open world that distributes the activities through the typical Minecraft biomes. Once you get past the point where all opportunities open up, which occurs in the first hour of play, it’s up to you how you want to encompass the experience. Every dawn the goblin troops will try to assault the towns of the villagers, relevant allies who prepare chests with supplies for you. Creating defenses around you is the first step so you don’t always have to come to your aid.

Little by little you will have to improve your skills in various ways. We put aside the typical skill trees to make way for your performance in battle. For example, to unlock new types of mobs you just have to help them resist the oppression of their people. It consists of small missions where you must close the portal on duty, free them from their cages or end a certain number of waves that shake their stability.

The main challenge is to end the influence of three warlords. Their action zones establish three specially fortified bases that are divided according to the level of challenge. Destroying them and some posts around them gives us access to new improvement towers to place at the main source, the hero’s base. If we want to be able to collect gold, we have to destroy the related fortification and then build the improvement in our base, which will allow our collectors to be able to get it at each point where we locate it.

It is also not convenient to overlook the exploration of the stage. Sometimes we will be able to find chests with which to increase the number of simultaneous collectors and other improvements that increase our power. Completing the campaign has taken us around 12 hours, depending on how well you know how to fit your pieces together. Co-op is available so that up to four players can participate in the same campaign session. Solo is a good introduction to the mechanics without neglecting how fun the objectives are. Solving the problems when tackling the assault on the bases is like playing Age of Empires in Minecraft version, saving the distances. And with the extra point of replayability by helping others, since the campaign map is generated every time a new game is started.

secured potential

In the absence of playing the multiplayer side of Minecraft Legends, which has a lot of weight in the offer, we are satisfied with what the formula gives of itself. In the comparison with Minecraft Dungeons, the title of Blackbird Interactive is right in its interpretation of the genre to which the Minecraft license is moving. It is a fun game at the controls, easy to play and with just enough depth to avoid being excessively dense. The campaign mode offers a tour of the game’s mechanics as a tutorial, although it is appreciated that at times it tries to go a little further. Capturing an enemy base is a strategy exercise to match.