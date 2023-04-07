Minecraft Legends and Ghostwire Tokyo Inaugurate April Game Pass Titles

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s most successful subscription service along with Xbox Live and Microsoft 365. Xbox Game Pass members can enjoy the new titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks the same day they are released. Plus a collection of the best EA games from EA Play, included at no extra cost.

Microsoft recently announced the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks for both console and PC. Among them are some highly anticipated titles, like Minecraft Legends, NHL 23, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and more. Below we tell you the details of each one.

These are the games coming to Game Pass in April

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is a new story for the popular building and survival game that adds new dimensions, creatures, items, and mechanics. Players will be able to explore fantastic worlds full of magic, mystery and danger, and create their own legends with their friends. Minecraft Legends will be available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on April 18.

NHL 23

NHL 23 is the next installment in the EA Sports ice hockey saga, which promises to offer the most realistic and exciting experience of the sport. The game features a new graphics engine, improved gameplay, revamped game modes, and more customization options. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to access the game on April 13.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action horror game developed by Tango Gameworksthe study led by shinji mikami, the creator of Resident Evil. The game takes us to a dystopian version of Tokyo, where 99% of the population has disappeared and the city is invaded by evil spirits. Our mission will be to discover the truth behind the phenomenon and use our supernatural powers to combat the threats. Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on April 12.

Loop Hero

A curious indie game that has triumphed due to its simplicity but complexity at the same time. You must know when to withdraw before the creatures that appear in our path destroy you. After its journey on multiple platforms, it comes to Xbox Game Pass and is now available.