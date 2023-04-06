Minecraft Legends bets big on one of the most successful video game franchises

April 6, 2023, 06:20 – Updated April 6, 2023, 06:23

It seems like a joke but more than 12 years have passed since the launch of Minecraft… And boy did he come to revolutionize the industry with his unique and fun style. We cannot deny that the game continues to gather millions of players around the world but, How can Mojang make its brand into a full franchise? The answer is: with a lot of collaborations and expanding the universe of Minecraft to other genres. We have clear examples: in 2015 it was launched minecraft story mode and in 2020 the fantastic appeared minecraft dungeon. But what’s next for one of the most popular video games in history?

The answer comes in the form of Minecraft Legends, a strategy game that combines several elements and that has the unique flavor of Minecraft. In 3D Games LATAM We were among the first in the world to play it and here we tell you about our experience with the new from Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive.

Legendary chunks: what is Minecraft Legends

As always we go for blocks: what the heck is Minecraft Legends? As we told you, it is a third-person strategy and action game that combines various classic elements of Minecraft. The objective of the game is to gather resources to summon units and end the Piglin threat.some hostile pigs that seek to conquer the Overworld, the world of Minecraft.

To avoid this, Foresight, Action and Knowledge, a kind of essential deities of the lore of Minecraft, they will guide you to lead the creatures of the Overworld using a lute that will allow you to control the Eiliates, to collect resources, command units and get upgrades. As you can imagine, as you progress through the game you will be able to unlock more powerful units, buildings and improvements. Your goal is to repel the invasion, so You will have to destroy the enemy buildings with the help of several of the characters from the saga.





Get ready to command your favorite Minecraft creatures

Minecraft Legends it has its own essence and although the dynamics of the game can be instinctive, things change a bit. Being a strategy game, its style can be overwhelming at first, but don’t worry: its learning curve is quite forgiving and it will explain everything you have to do as many times as necessary; how to order an attack, how to make your units wait at a point on the map, how to make improvements, etc. Everything (absolutely everything) will be explained to you in a timely manner. Said that, we suggest you have a little patience with the gameespecially if you are not a user hard core of Minecraft.

Minecraft Legends It is a strategy game, and its style can be overwhelming at first glance.

Since you put your collectors to work and you have several resources, what you need to do is summon units. For this you have to build different monoliths that will allow you to create these combat units, including zombies, farmers, warriors, etc.. all the characters of Minecraft they will be willing to help you to defend their land. You can even summon a catapult that shoots the famous boxes of dynamite.

What we didn’t like very much was the difficulty of the enemies. Perhaps when we are in a more advanced part of the game they will be a much more complex challenge, but During the first minutes of the game, we felt that the pigs were parading in our carnitas restaurant: everyone fell easily.

The Piglins will not rest until they conquer the Overworld.

And as usual in strategy games, you will also have to be aware of improving your skills in your main camp. For example, if you want to learn how to collect gold or coal, you will have to build the appropriate building and learn new songs for the lute.

With this first test we didn’t have a bad time playing Minecraft Legends. While we find it a bit more complex than the original game, but after a few hours playing the campaign you will have no problem mastering the commands and surely you would be encouraged to play the multiplayer mode, a game mode that turned out to be much more fun than we expected.

Fun as hell: Minecraft Legends multiplayer

Inside the multiplayer Minecraft Legends two teams of three people will face each other in a race to collect resources to summon the most powerful units and thus destroy the enemy camp. The computer has shared resources and drivesso the division of labor and communication is crucial to be able to resist and be victorious.

And of course you can change the hero’s appearance and mount

What we found very interesting in this mode were the small details. For example, many times your army will be dispersed throughout the map, so you can go to any summoning monolith to regroup all your units, an action that works very well in campaign, but in multiplayer mode it could mean that a partner is left alone in the middle of the confrontation. And be careful here, because the heroes cannot destroy buildings, you need combat units to break down the defenses of your opponents.

Heroes cannot destroy buildings, you need combat units to break down your opponents’ defenses

And in case you were wondering, yes, we were playing on a PC with an Xbox controller attached and we have no doubt that the Mojang and Blackbird Interactive teams blew the fence: the mapping of the commands is easily accessible and will greatly facilitate your existence in Minecraft Legends. Eye, we also play with mouse and keyboard and the game is handled without major inconvenience, everything is at hand and building the wide repertoire of units is easy; it is enough to leave the correct button pressed and confirm the construction with another.

And how does it look? Whose name is writing this text? Minecraft continues to amaze with its visual style. Not only do we have the classic art direction, but he has managed to incorporate new technologies that bring Overworld much more life. and the characters. The game looks amazing in 4K and maintains a fairly stable frame rate per second. We did run into a few bugs here, but nothing worth reporting, especially with the game’s release almost upon us.

Commanding your army is very easy with control and even with mouse and keyboard

Overall, we’re pretty excited about Minecraft Legends: The new Mojang seems to be a solid addition to the series and we think it has a very good chance of increasing the number of players in the franchise. We already want to beat all the Piglin next April 18 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X / S.