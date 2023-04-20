Minecraft Legends: can we cancel the summoning of a mob?

Minecraft Legends puts us in a universe where we have to create armies to fight the Piglins, however, sometimes they are not enough, so can we cancel the summoning of a mob?

In Minecraft Legends we have a wide variety of mobs that will fight by our side. Therefore, most of our choices will depend on the battle we are going to fight, so planning in advance is very important. However, it can be a bit tricky if we have mobs we don’t need.

If you want to know how to cancel the summoning of allied mobs in Minecraft Legends, we will tell you everything you need to know, as well as some tips to make our army the most powerful.

The article continues after the announcement.

Can we stop summoning mobs in Minecraft Legends?

No, we cannot stop summoning a mob in Minecraft Legends. Therefore, the creature will follow us around the map or we can summon them again in a spawn area through the recovery option.

This can be quite annoying, especially when we have already used all the creation flames and need to change our army. Even so, all is not lost since we can use some alternative methods.

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive Don’t like that ally? Well, you have some ways to end his summoning

How to null summon mobs

Although it’s quite frustrating that we can’t stop the summoning of a mob in Minecraft Legends, Yes, there are some tricks that we can use to get rid of our allies.

The article continues after the announcement.

We will get to the point, the easiest way to get rid of summoned mobs in Minecraft Legends is killing them.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

To achieve this easily, we recommend that go to a fairly large Pinglin base and order them to head downtown. Once ordered, we will only have to leave while the mobs try to demolish the base. In the best case, the attack will work and we will be able to demolish the base, or the whole army will fall and we will be able to summon new mobs.

Likewise, we can take them to fall into the lava, make them drop from a fairly large height or get between thorns. Of course, these methods also put us in danger.

The article continues after the announcement.

None of the ways that we have recommended is the most “respectful” for our mobs, but, on some occasions, we need to restructure our army.