Minecraft Legends confirms its release date and reveals its PVP mode with crossplay between Nintendo Switch, PS5, PC and Xbox

January 25, 2023, 03:17 PM – Updated January 25, 2023, 04:31 PM

Minecraft It is, quite possibly, the best purchase that Microsoft has made in the video game industry. That is why the most recent Xbox Developers Direct has left us with new information about Minecraft Legends such as its release date and the reveal of its PVP mode that will reach all consoles on the market.

Minecraft Legends release date

Unlike other games like redfall either Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends it will also be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. So all fans of the series will be able to enjoy Minecraft Legends next April 18.





Minecraft Legends PVP mode

Mojang has not missed the opportunity to continue growing the possibilities it offers Minecraft. Within the new experience of Minecraft Legends We will have the possibility to play, explore and build together with other players, regardless of the console. This point will allow direct confrontations between players in a mode player vs player.

As we saw in the Developers Direct, the adventure of Minecraft Legends will allow players to face many enemies, controlled by other players and coming from any platform. But with the peculiarity of enjoy the world of Minecraft in procedurally generated scenarioswhich guarantees a unique experience.

Minecraft Legends we will have to play with our friends to invade enemy bases, capture resources and organize our attacks taking into account the plots and abilities of our enemies.

This RTS will allow us to invade the enemy bases, with unique units and abilities of each faction in the world of Minecraft, even, we will be able to explore other bases in a randomly generated world like in the survival game original.

What consoles will Minecraft Legends be available on?

Xbox Game Studios will be in charge of publishing Minecraft Legends on the following platforms and consoles:

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

pc

GamePass

Steam

nintendoswitch

ps4

PS5

What is Minecraft Legends?

“Uncover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, a new action-strategy game. Explore a peaceful land filled with resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The devastating piglins have arrived, and it’s up to you to inspire your allies and lead them into battle! strategies to save the Main World!”

This new Minecraftturns the RTS conventions that we know as Devil either Age of Empires, Being in the first person and having so much content, it is an innovative proposal that will surely hook all fans of the titleSimilarly, by staying true to the world of Minecraft there are many mechanics like building and crafting that remain intact. Minecraft Legends It will be released on April 18, we can buy it in pre-sale or play it on Xbox Game Pass on the first day of launch.