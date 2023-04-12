If you want to know the Minecraft Legends download size for each platform, don’t worry, here’s everything you need to know.

It’s only a matter of days before Minecraft Legends is finally released worldwide for various devices and platforms. This is a new open world strategy spin-off from Mojang Studios after releasing Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons, where players must save the world from the powerful Piglins.

Now, for every new game, one of the main things that gamers want to know is the download size of the game. Since it will be released on both consoles and PC, the size of the games will also be different.

If you’re wondering how big the game is, here’s a full rundown of the download size on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Mojang

Minecraft Legends download size on PC and consoles

The download size of Minecraft Legends for PC is 10.71GB. This is what it looks like when you install the game from the Xbox app for PC, so you can expect a similar size if you bought the game on Steam.

On Xbox Series X, the download size will be approximately 7.2 GB. You can expect a similar size for Xbox One and Xbox Series S. Download sizes on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 have yet to be revealed, but we’ll update this section as soon as something concrete emerges.

The download size for Nintendo Switch will be approximately 6.6 GB, which is much smaller compared to the other consoles. The main reason for this is that the Switch is a portable console and it is not as powerful as the others.

Also, keep in mind that the game might come with a patch update on release day, which will further increase the download size. Since the game is available on a large number of platforms, the installation sizes will be different for each one.