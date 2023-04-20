Minecraft Legends ending explained: how does the game end?

Minecraft Legends may have multiple modes to enjoy the game, but the story is still the main event. So what happens at the end of this strategy game? let’s find out.

Minecraft Legends features an open-world strategy adventure tied to its relatively short story, but ultimately thrives on its co-op and PvP experience. Such a design means that many players will be looking to speed up the story or focus more on the battle than on what is happening.

So, with that in mind, we’re here to tell you how Minecraft Legends ends so you can fully understand the story behind some famous Minecraft characters. Here is the Minecraft Legends ending explained.

How does Minecraft Legends end?

Minecraft Legends will complete its story after you defeat the three bosses located within their bases. Soon after, you’ll see a cutscene of the final boss, also known as the Devourer, who wields a weapon capable of spawning countless nether portals. Soon after, the Hosts will prompt you to complete one last push, removing the Piglins from the overworld for good.

Go into battle well prepared and defeat the Devourer, which will trigger the last cutscenes of the game.

The destruction of the Piglins

After destroying the Devourer, a cutscene will begin showing the Piglin boss’s weapon flying towards the Well of Destiny. The combination of such powers causes a rift, drawing the Piglins closer to the portal before exploding, sending the creatures back into the Nether or to their demise.

After this scene, the celebrations begin with all the creatures, mobs and of course celebrating around the Well of Fate with fireworks exploding all around you. During these scenes, the hosts explain that your courage saved the world and changed it forever.

Peace and harmony in the world, almost

They then go on to show Creepers, Villagers, Zombies, and Skeletons making friends and being at peace, something many Minecraft players aren’t used to seeing.

However, some creatures seem unhappy with this, the villagers who ended up wielding axes seem frustrated with the development of the story, probably showing how they came to be the Raiders many see in the original game.

With so much peace surrounding the overworld, the Hosts leave, stating that they are no longer needed. However, Foresight reminds you that there are endless worlds to explore, leaving you free to try the story again and help liberate new worlds from the terror of the Piglins.

With that, the game ends and the credits roll. All that’s left to do is explore the PvP option, play another story on a higher difficulty, or try it out with friends.