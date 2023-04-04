Minecraft Legends is coming, Loop Hero comes as a surprise and more games on the way to the platform

We start a new month, and that means a new list of games that we are about to enjoy soon on Xbox Game Pass, or how about a new experience from today? Surprising more than one, Loop Hero arrived without warning as one more gift that the entire Game Pass community can enjoy, and yes, you can play it right now.

If the addictive experience of Loop Hero It’s not your thing, don’t worry, because the first days of April come loaded with a lot of content that will surely keep your game sessions very busy, starting with the charismatic Minecraft Legends available from day one (as was already known), and the opportunity to enjoy Ghostwire: Tokyothe interesting project that came from the mind of the creator of resident Evil.

Xbox Game Pass April 2023: all confirmed games

Loop Hero (Xbox and PC) – available now

Iron Brigade (PC and Cloud Gaming) – April 6

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Xbox, PC and Cloud Gaming) – April 12

NHL 23 (Xbox via EA Play) – April 13

Minecraft Legends (Xbox, PC and Cloud Gaming) – April 18

Remember that these are just the confirmed games for the first half of April; Xbox has already accustomed us to at least two official announcements a month detailing what is to come to Xbox Game Pass, and speaking of the subject, we recommend you take a look at the official site to see all the information with even more details.

Just as some arrive, others leave, and this time will be no exception; Xbox has confirmed that the following games will abandon Xbox Game Pass next April 15so it will be better to start preparing a farewell session if you do not want to run out of the opportunity to try them:



