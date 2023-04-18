“Minecraft Legends” is now available for consoles and PC

Today, Mojang Studios, officially announced that the video game “Minecraft Legends” It is now available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Plus PC on Windows and Steam, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass. And without leaving aside the consoles Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and through the Gaming Hub of Samsung Smart TVs.

Minecraft Legends is a totally new strategy and action game from Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive in which players will be able to explore a peaceful land of lush biomes and rich resources on the brink of change. Also, where its multiplayer will be available on all these devices at launch.

According to the description of the developer studio, in Minecraft Legends “You will play as a brave hero in which you must unite the inhabitants of the real world to fight against a devastating invasion of piglins”. What’s more, in this game, the mobs the ones you would normally fight or avoid in the original Minecraft they will become your friends and fight by your side.

This fighting story that the game will have, you can only experience it in the campaign mode. That is where you will play to save the real world alone or in co-op mode with up to three friends. In co-op mode, you’ll share the same resources with the other players, but each player will have their own allies to gather and build.

On the other hand, in PvP mode, you will face your friends in intense matches. In public matchmade games, you will be divided into Two teams of 4 players.

Minecraft Legends Editions

The video game will have two editions to purchase. The first is the standard that only includes the base game for $39.99 USD (value in the United States). In addition, there is the edition «Deluxe» which comes with a skin pack, including a hero skin and four mount skins, plus an additional mount skin when available post-launch for $49.99 USD.