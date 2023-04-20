Minecraft Legends is now available! | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

by Dennis Ries, Executive Producer, Minecraft Legend

It’s time to join the real world, Minecraft Legends is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5|4, Steam, Windows 11|10, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. As well as select Samsung Smart TVs. Discover Minecraft Legends on Gaming Hub, without the need for a console.

The story of Minecraft Legends

The teams at Mojang Studios (in Sweden, the US, and around the world) and Blackbird Interactive (Canada) gave their all to this game for over four years and we’re so excited to finally share it with the world.

Over those years, we’ve wrestled with geography, time zones, the pandemic, and a new hybrid way of making games together, and through all of that we’ve learned a lot about what it means to make “a Minecraft game.” Because Minecraft Legends is a Minecraft game, through the decisions you make you can create a wonderful world and (hopefully) all the charm of our blocky universe. However, as we get closer to our launch, we still feel fear. It’s a tall order to take a game universe gamers know so well and make it totally amazing yet very familiar.

In Minecraft Legends, you will play as a brave hero in which you must unite the inhabitants of the real world to fight against a devastating invasion of piglins. Nether portals have sprung up across the once-peaceful Real World, bringing in piglins and spreading netherrack, now it’s up to you to lead the charge and destroy them before corruption invades! In this game, the mobs that you would normally fight or avoid in the original Minecraft will become your friends and fight by your side. The story of Minecraft Legends it’s been passed down through time in the real World, so who’s to say if it’s real or not? The truth is that no one can do it, so find out for yourself and create your own theories!

He gameplay from minecraft legends

In Minecraft Legends, you will play as the hero! You might think that means you’ll be doing all the fighting, but really: you’ll be leading. In Legends You won’t be the only fighter, and in fact, your allies are better equipped to deal with the piglins than you are. Your task is to summon new friends and lead them in battle to defeat wild piglins. You’ll need to defend villages, destroy piglin bases, and more to push back the Nether corruption of piglins. Different allies have different strengths and weaknesses, which when used wisely can give you the advantage in battle.

In true Minecraft style, you’ll also need to make sure you don’t run out of resources, so you can keep spawning allies and building defensive or offensive structures. Exploring the Real World is also important – it’s the way you’ll meet new friends and discover new resources, and even treasure! In addition, you will be able to experience a new Real World every time you play the campaign, because each game will lead to a unique map.

game modes of Minecraft Legends

The story of Minecraft Legends It can only be experienced in campaign mode, where you will fight to save the real world alone or in co-op mode with up to three friends. In co-op mode, you’ll share the same resources with the other players, but each player will have their own allies to gather and build. Also, the difficulty will not increase as more players join, so the battle will be easier with more players by your side.

In it PvP mode You will face your friends in intense games. In public matchmade games, you will split into two teams of 4 players. You need to protect your base while making plans on how to destroy your enemy’s! The team that is the first to destroy the other’s base wins. But don’t forget that resources are also shared and are just as important in PvP, so be sure to explore the map to secure them and remember: Always.work.as.a.team.

Lost Legends

Lost Legends is yet another way to experience Minecraft Legends after you’ve completed the campaign, as well as doing it again of course. Lost Legends offers monthly challenges that you can download at no additional cost to test your skills in unique settings. And just like the main game, you’ll be able to play there with up to three friends in co-op mode. Once you win, you’ll receive that month’s exclusive cosmetic reward!

If you’re dying to test your sword with new strategies, I’ve got good news! The first Lost Legend is now available. In Portal Pile, you must protect your village from 20 waves of increasingly tough piglins. If the town fountain is still standing after the attack, you (and your friends, if they join the fray) will earn the exclusive Portal Buster armor for your hero! But don’t count your golems before they spawn: this is a very difficult challenge, so there is a tough battle between you and your prize.

editions of Minecraft Legends

Choose between edition standardof Minecraft Legends (i.e. the base game) and the edition Deluxe which includes the base game and the Deluxe Skin Pack. The Deluxe Skin Pack includes one hero skin and four mount skins, plus an additional mount skin when available after launch. You can also purchase the Deluxe skin pack separately; however, with the edit Deluxe you will save some money!

Minecraft Legends marketplace

Like its counterpart from Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, in Minecraft Legends’ Marketplace you can find additional and curated content for your game created by creators from the community and Blackbird Interactive. At this time, the selection is limited to hero skins and mounts, but in the future we will be releasing new experiences called Myths, including DLC, mini-games, and more. Be sure to check this space or the in-game market for updates!

Minecraft Legends is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5|4, Steam, Windows 11|10, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as on Samsung Smart TVs, test Minecraft Legends on Gaming Hub, without the need for a console. If you want to know more about Minecraft Legendsfollow the official account of @legends_game on Twitter and check out Minecraft.net.

