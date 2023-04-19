Minecraft Legends is now available! – News Center

Today Mojang Studios is pleased to announce that Minecraft Legends It is now available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, Windows PC and Steam, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and through the Gaming Hub on Samsung Smart TVs. Cross-platform multiplayer is available on all of these launch devices.

Minecraft Legends is an all-new action-strategy game from Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive where players will explore a peaceful land of lush biomes and rich resources that is about to change. The Piglin invasion has begun, and it’s up to players to encourage their allies and lead them in strategic battles to save the Overworld!

For more information on Minecraft LegendsCheck out today’s post at Xbox Wireto the launch trailer and follow us on Twitter. We would also appreciate the inclusion of the link to the Official Help Site of Minecraft Legends in any coverage or video content in which it may have a place.

We are very excited for you to immerse yourself in the world of Minecraft Legendsand we can’t wait to hear about your adventures in the Overworld.

Tags: Minecraft Legends, pc, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S