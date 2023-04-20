Minecraft Legends is now available on consoles and PC, and also on Xbox Game Pass!

Xbox Game Studios has released Minecraft Legendsa new title of the popular franchise developed by Mojang Studios, which is available on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC. Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy the game at no additional cost, as it has been added directly to their catalogues.
The objective of the game is to protect your land from Piglins, an invasive species that threatens to destroy all biomes and resources. To do this, you must develop your base using tools and allies that will protect your village.
In addition to the solo campaign, Minecraft Legends it also offers the option of PvP matches with friends, with teams of up to four players. Each map will be procedurally generated (when it has been created by an algorithm), ensuring that there is never a repeat world in Minecraft Legends adventures.
Where to buy
Xbox
Minecraft Legends – $9,623.25 (Xbox One/Xbox Series)
Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – $11,373.25 (Xbox One/Xbox Series)
Minecraft Legends – $9,621.50 (PC)
Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – $11,373.25 (PC)
PlayStation
Minecraft Legends – $15,705.47
Minecraft Legends Deluxe – $19,632.82
Steam
Minecraft Legends – $6,998.25
Minecraft Legends Deluxe – $8,748.25
Prices already include taxes.
Specifications to be able to play Minecraft Legends on PC
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Operating System: Windows 10 or Windows 11
- Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon 285 or Intel HD 520
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 24 GB of available space
RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS
- Operating System: Windows 10 or Windows 11
- Processor: Core i5 3.4GHz or equivalent
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD FX-4100
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 24 GB of available space