Minecraft Legends Review

who would say that Minecraft it would become quite a phenomenon when it came out in 2009, transcending all borders and even creating a new sub-genre, open world construction. Such was the success that Microsoft took an eye on it and bought the creators of the title, Mojang Studio, in 2014. However, that did not prevent it from continuing to be marketed on other platforms.

Several spin-off of the franchise were released over the years although some left behind the main focus such as construction, such as Minecraft: Dungeons. In January of this year, Minecraft Legends was announced, another spin-off in which the gameplay is changed while maintaining the construction bases and adding an online multiplayer component.

The age of the piglins

the plot of Minecraft Legends tells us that a horde of invaders known as the Piglins, who inhabit the Underworld, have invaded the earth through portals. After this, three divine entities called Foresight, Action and Knowledge choose a hero to save the world from the horde.

Through the delivery of various objects, the hero must take up the challenge of saving this world. The objects are a Laud with which our hero can summon the so-called Allies, the Banner of Courage to call our allies and the Flames of Creation to create the creatures that will help us.

Certainly, it is a story that seems to be taken from an animated series. Although the hero does not speak, the other secondary characters that do have a voice will liven up our interactions with this world. In addition, the story has some humor, typical of the franchise.

leading the golems

The difference of Minecraft Legends with the main game, it is the change from first to third person view. In each game, both the map and the resources and bases are generated procedurally, that is, randomly. The game has different levels of difficulty: History, Fabulous, Mythical and Legendary. The main focus is to collect, manage resources, lead the Allies and build defenses to deal with the Piglins.

The piglins have created settlements throughout the map and our duty is to avoid it, eliminating the portals that are in the middle of these structures. For this, we have to collect resources to be able to create both structures and Allies to help us in battle. In addition, the Piglins will create more settlements to expand their influence and it is our duty to eliminate them so that the presence of these undesirables decreases. Every day, they will attack one of our liberated villages to make them their own and we must defend it either personally or by creating automatic defenses.

On the map we will have a central area called Well of Destiny, which serves as the main village of the game. Said map is divided by zones or biomes in which we will find different types of resources and living beings. This influences both the amount of resources and environmental traps that we find. Also, we will find secrets in the form of chests, new structures and allies.

We have the help of golems, special beings made of the different types of materials that we can collect and that have different characteristics. To have their help, we must first choose to create generators and once created we have a limited amount of golems at our disposal that increases with the different improvements. At the beginning we only have Golems that attack melee and another at a distance.

Minecraft with another fragrance

The gameplay was simplified to make it more accessible to players. Once we learn the controls, we will notice that the game is very intuitive, although somewhat overwhelming due to the different functions it has.

Piglins have three types of hordes with different unit types each: Hunting Horde, Stronghold Horde, and Spore Horde. For example, the Hunting Horde specializes in creating shock hordes, while the Spore Horde specializes in creating disruptive units. For its part, the Bastion Horde creates defensive units. In addition, the piglins create structures for different functions such as creating more units, assault towers and spreader towers.

At the control level, it is obvious that the game was created with PC in mind, however, on consoles they managed to make the game as accessible as possible. With the combination of triggers and buttons, we can enter mode creation and order mode. With the Pad we enter the different construction modes, be it structures, collection, improvements and golem generator. At first, it will be difficult for us to get used to it, but the game has a tutorial for this purpose.

As we progress, we will be able to improve our capabilities, be it being able to carry more units, be able to collect more resources, have access to new materials. The game invites exploration in order to have better tools. Also, we can change the mount, and these, in turn, have different abilities such as running faster, planning, climbing, etc.

game modes

The game has different modes such as Campaign mode where we will play the story either alone or accompanied. We also have the showdown mode to fight against other players in online matches in competitive mode in which each match can be played in PvP: 2v2, 3v3 and 4v4; also cooperatively. We can participate in a public game or create a room. One of the best ways to play is in multiplayer, since having more friends, we can divide the tasks to be more efficient when facing the hordes of enemies.

Another mode is the Lost Legends and Myths Mode, in which we will have different monthly challenges and that will bring us interesting rewards in the form of new hero skins. We will also have a market to buy new skins and textures with Minecoins. The game will keep us entertained for a while.

Minecraft Legends is a very colorful game with a very characteristic artistic style. At the performance level, the game runs at 60fps, and there are no slowdowns or late texture loads. However, sometimes the drawing distance seems short and the fog effect will be appreciated, but nothing that hinders the adventure.

Musically it has many instrumental themes, especially with the use of the piano. The music is also important because for the construction it is necessary to find melodies for our lute. It comes with dubbing into Latin Spanish and different accessibility options.

Verdict

Minecraft Legends is an interesting twist on the gameplay of the construction series, although it did leave something behind. With the change to third person, the new mechanics of collection, management and creation of structures, we will spend hours defending our settlements in the company of our online friends. However, fully learning how to play decently will take time, and from time to time we will be overwhelmed. Fortunately, the game manages to keep the player’s interest with its different game modes.

Note: This review was made on Xbox Series X and the code was provided thanks to Microsoft.