Minecraft Legends throws the stone, but hides the hand – Damn Nerds

Mojang’s new proposal together with Blackbird Interactive brings a barrage of innovation, not only for Minecraft but also for the genre it is aimed at, but it does not delve into practically anything.

Minecraft It is one of the most important franchises in the video game industry. I feel like sometimes we forget about it, but it certainly is. A few days ago we uploaded some first impressions of Minecraft Legends where I took the opportunity to make an introduction, talking about the weight that the title had in a certain generation and how it got to the place where it got to, so that Microsoft decide to invest in it and generate a barrage of new content related to the brand. I’m going to ignore all this historical review because I already did it in that note, but the important thing is that I already played Minecraft Legends and I can freely speak of what I thought of the game. A work that meets, but does not satisfy and that it stays halfway between what is and what could have been.

To begin with, and as is common in RTS – the genre to which this experience is closest – there are two modes to play, strongly differentiated: the campaign with a focus on the narrative, and on the other hand, the online multiplayer mode to be able to apply all the concepts learned and turn them into dynamic games of no more than 30 or 40 minutes. It is noteworthy that both variants have a great job behind them, but I think that one of the big problems that Minecraft Legends is that he wants to have absolutely everything… and whoever covers a lot, squeezes little.

One of the elements that is most focused on in the campaign, as expected, is the narrative aspect. Being Minecraft a saga where the story is lived in the first person – and there are many nods to that in the way of embodying the character – we are facing a paradigm shift where the life or death of the Overworld depends entirely on us. The Piglins are opening interdimensional portals to destroy the world we inhabit, and some deities of this universe summon us to put up the guts it takes to save everything.

I must say that the overall script of the adventure it is one of the strongest points, always appealing to the epicness of the plot and the message that united we can beat anyone. If you already have a few years under your belt, you are likely to encounter many situations in a rather childish settingan issue to be expected since this franchise knows well that the bulk of its audience is among children.

The big surprise in my personal experience is the audiovisual section. How beautiful it is aesthetically invites you to explore every corner of the world enjoying a new way of getting to know these cubes. I consider that it is a work that is worth double since it is not easy to work under such strict guidelines where a complex artistic search could not be made having graphics so defined by its predecessors.

The cinematics are oriented to be enjoyed as if it were a movie, and the sound spectrum seeks to give intentionality to each scene to make you feel what the characters are feeling. Luckily, the technical part is not far behind since not only did I not have any performance problem, but also the fluidity that it handles Minecraft Legends makes even the smallest situation enjoyable.

For me, one of the big problems lies in the user experience: the interface. Being Minecraft an example of how to make a spectacular UX to receive new users, Minecraft Legends it is a continuous mess. Everything is crude and for each action you have to perform many previous actions.

RTS are usually complex, but in particular, something much simpler is proposed here. that can serve as a gateway to that genre. What we see on the screen goes against that proposal all the time: each combat becomes difficult to understand, the buttons are not precise at all, and there are many situations -such as collecting resources or building, basic in this game- that could be much more simple than they are.

Minecraft Legends It is a real-time strategy game where we do not have an all-powerful and omnipresent vision, but we embody a protagonist who will guide the troops around this adventure. Thus, innovation lies in living an RTS from within and commanding the troops that follow us with a series of buttons that give actions. At times, this pushes you towards a gameplay very similar to the Pikminwhich gives it even more charm in the case of a war strategy game in the world of Minecraft.

For this reason, I think it is better to adopt it as “unconventional RTS”, since it serves as a great gateway to that genre, but without having some of the more classic elements of it. The innovative proposal that is born with the union of these aspects is what makes it more attractive and the main engine to continue discovering what it is going to present to us… but, precisely, what he presents to us goes very slowly and with many obstacles.

Rhythm is another of his problems. At no time do we feel stable nor do we have time to enjoy what we have learned: it is a series of repeating the same action of “learn new mechanics/apply it/kinematics” And so over and over again. And it’s not only a rhythm problem, which doesn’t allow you to enjoy what you’ve learned to be able to appreciate the gameplay, but also the same formula is repeated a lot, making the second half extremely exhausting.

The difficulty curve doesn’t help at all. jumping from zero to a thousand in very few actions and also making it feel a bit contrived. All these issues cause the very concept of the game to end up being harmed: wants to be accessible to the public but can’tcould be a gateway to the RTS but it ends up getting complicated for no reason.

Going on to analyze the multiplayer section, we find one of the best sections. Four versus four, dynamic and short games, where we will have to protect our base while trying to destroy the opponent’s. Cooperation and coordination are crucial, making this experience a highlight. to enjoy in a video call or in a stream. Playing the campaign mode is like a great tutorial to be able to enjoy this mode in depth, but I have no doubt that this is where the best of Minecraft Legendsand if they give it support in the future, it can be a great option to take into account to dedicate your free time to it.

What I do have to highlight is that I was able to play very few games because, at least from Argentina, it is usually difficult to find other players even several days after its launch. The interface problems also extend to this section, many times preventing you from being able to play with your friends and having to play against them.

Minecraft Legends it’s a much better idea of ​​the execution than it ended up being. It is very innovative in its basic concept, but all those ideas end up harmed by creative decisions that I don’t think are the best in this type of experience. Personally, The search for originality is one of the factors that I value the most when trying a new video game, and I would like to see more of this title in the future. There is time to improve, and not because of these details it is impossible to enjoy it, but today I do not feel that the final result has done justice to what could have been.

SCORE: 6.0

Minecraft Legends was released on April 18, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The entire campaign took me around twelve hours on Xbox Series X.