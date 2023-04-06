Minecraft Legends, we have already played it. The amazing miniature Age of Empires

Minecraft has shown its versatility by adapting to new genres beyond survival. Now the Swedish team, hand in hand with Blackbird Interactive, transfers the mechanics of the original title to an unprecedented universe for them: the strategy. Minecraft Legends freshly transfers the formula, which receives changes without losing its identity. In FreeGameTips we have already been able to play the story mode and its first multiplayer games.

Renewing the playable loop

The original game has always kept a clear gameplay loop: collect resources, craft items with them, and survive the terrifying night. In Minecraft Legends we find a playable perspective that takes the formula to a light side of the RTS. At times we realize, especially in multiplayer, that in practice we are facing a miniature version of Age of Empires.

You collect resources from the stage automatically. You have a kind of magic cube that progressively gathers the materials around it. Looking for wood? Find a forest and place one to start working. Place them have a limited slot that varies around the three simultaneous. This time you will have to put the pick, ax and shovel aside.

The manufacturing elements revolve around the crosshead, where you can choose if you want to build structures or respawn points mobs. The latter is key to the game. You will be a kind of small commander of an army of allies where we find a good part of the classic bestiary of the saga, along with new faces. For example, if we want stone golems we must create their corresponding respawn cube, as well with all the allies whose strength will vary the material requirements.

During the campaign mode we can carry out a total of 20 allies at the same time, while in multiplayer the number is expanded a little more to share the offensive muscle between the four players on each team. You barely need two buttons to command them. With the X button of the Xbox controller you will make all the allies around you follow you, while with the Y you will send them into battle in the direction you are looking.

When it comes to fighting you will only have melee or ranged units. As you progress through the game and unlock the corresponding structures, you will be able to form stronger allies. The buff is evident when you’re looking to deal long-range damage.. At the beginning we can create some tiny wooden mobs that shoot arrows, but in the final part of the game you will seek to gain the muscle of the skeletons of a lifetime.

Your character also has some offensive options. By pressing the B button we can make short-range sword strikes that are used to clean mobs and slightly lower the health of the rival players. You do little damage compared to what was seen in the original title, but it is balanced so that your allies are the ones who call the shots. Otherwise we would be facing another third-person adventure. On the other hand, your mount influences your movement capabilities. You are always riding an animal that marks your performance. In multiplayer you will find animals randomly on the map. It is well worth experimenting. With the tiger you will be able to gain more speed by running, but with the beetle you will be able to scale enemy walls and glide to save big falls. This broadens your perspective a bit of what can be achieved by varying among the available ones.

A fort to defend

During the game session, the multiplayer side was more of a protagonist than the campaign mode. On the latter we could barely play 45 minutes, a fragment in which we were introduced to the general mechanics and layout of the map. We didn’t see enough to be able to assess it, but it gives us the feeling that it is positioned as an accompaniment as a tutorial of the confrontation against other players, the true highlight of Minecraft Legends.

At the beginning we pointed out the similarities between the game and the Age of Empires saga. In Minecraft Legends a multiplayer game consists of three defined phases that take as protagonist the strong. Each team has a source that acts as a base. It is the duty of your team to build fortifications around them that will provide an obstacle to enemy attacks.

But the base has various functions that expand your combat capabilities. By building reinforcing structures we can unlock the use of new materials, such as diamond and redstone, with which to reach a new catalog of allies and resources necessary for combat. This side of the game has a lot of crumb, and it is that the multiplayer is collaborative from the beginning. Materials and upgrades are shared among companions.

While one is dedicated to building the walls, another sweeps the mobs enemies controlled by artificial intelligence. And it is that its presence also intervenes as a constant flow of attacks. In the center of the map you will see some refineries from which these rivals for both sides sprout. It is a kind of jungle seen in MOBAs, but with other key functions, because by destroying its structures you will receive large amounts of prismarine, one of the materials necessary for the manufacture of mobs.

Although it is intended to be played in 4 vs 4 matches, in the session we played with one less player on each team. The lack of another participant is noticeable, since the processes take a little longer than they should. The games took around 25 minutes. When positions are locked, the game encourages you in the endgame to create your own redstone catapult, a structure of tremendous power that destroys the opposing source in a matter of five or six hits. But of course, building it requires important materials and a place close to the enemy base. Collaboration is everything.

We are not yet fully aware of the possibilities of the game when it comes to taking advantage of the resources at your disposal. The more we played, the more comfortable we became using the tools. It is clear that with experimentation you can see the level of depth that it offers. It’s simple to play, yet deep when you’re looking to push the core mechanics further. Another example is the scenarios, small in size, with multiple opportunities to build structures with which to take advantage of the land. Connect a mountain of diamonds and you will have a supply point for your team.

From beak to sword

The first time in Minecraft Legends is positive. We didn’t expect the title to catch us so much with only four games in its multiplayer mode. we are before a lightweight Age of Empires alternative that maintains the identity of the mechanics that have always accompanied Minecraft. Construction, survival, and that vast bestiary of enemies are some of the keys that are transferred to this RTS, only with a modified approach to fit into a strategy game. Also, the game is beautiful live. It is bursting with colour. The new assets created for the game bring a more defined touch to the line of sight.

Minecraft Legends is scheduled to launch next April 18th on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.