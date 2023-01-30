MINECRAFT NORTH STATION

The Estació del Nord is already in the virtual world. A Valencian has built, pixel by pixel, the emblematic Valencian station in the Minecraft video game. An “open world” building game, that is, a game that offers the player the ability to move freely through a virtual world and alter any element at will.





The “architect” is a young 23-year-old tattoo artist from Valencia known on Twitter as Aiden Tatoos. He himself has shared on this social network the construction process of the Estació del Nord.

At 23 I made the Estació Nord in minecraft🤓😎 https://t.co/4NWcDEYBJn pic.twitter.com/Tq0NIcIFPg — 𝘼𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣 Tattoos (@AidenTattoo) January 18, 2023

The truth is that it is created with great detail, within the possibilities of the game, however, Internet users have not taken long to realize one thing: the churros stand is missing. Surely the Valencian, since he considers himself “detailer”, will add it in his next game.

here it looks better pic.twitter.com/1orYukXeH7 — 𝘼𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣 Tattoos (@AidenTattoo) January 18, 2023

Yes, it is because I am a detailer pic.twitter.com/gQPVGbtJVb — 𝘼𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣 Tattoos (@AidenTattoo) January 18, 2023

So much so, that he has even recreated the Xàtiva metro station, which is located next to the building.

However, the interior of the station never materialized. The creator himself commented on this social network that “it’s just a wasteland.”

The interior is just a wasteland haha pic.twitter.com/zy8GEE7S1p — 𝘼𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣 Tattoos (@AidenTattoo) January 19, 2023

Will we ever see the famous station in full in Minecraft?