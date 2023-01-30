MINECRAFT NORTH STATION

The Estació del Nord is already in the virtual world. A Valencian has built, pixel by pixel, the emblematic Valencian station in the Minecraft video game. An “open world” building game, that is, a game that offers the player the ability to move freely through a virtual world and alter any element at will.
The “architect” is a young 23-year-old tattoo artist from Valencia known on Twitter as Aiden Tatoos. He himself has shared on this social network the construction process of the Estació del Nord.
The truth is that it is created with great detail, within the possibilities of the game, however, Internet users have not taken long to realize one thing: the churros stand is missing. Surely the Valencian, since he considers himself “detailer”, will add it in his next game.
So much so, that he has even recreated the Xàtiva metro station, which is located next to the building.
However, the interior of the station never materialized. The creator himself commented on this social network that “it’s just a wasteland.”
Will we ever see the famous station in full in Minecraft?