Minecraft possibilities for students to learn to code and solve fun problems

Minecraft for Education, from Microsoft, is one of those resources that allows teachers and parents to have access to different tools for students and, through the game, find new ways of learning together.

This resources has become an alternative to close the digital skills gap in education, and has made it possible to ensure that basic level students have access to a new way of learningas it offers a game-based platform that inspires creativity and inclusion, in order to intuitively learn computer science.

By sparking curiosity in students, Minecraft for Education gives them the chance to learn in a game environment they love and use code to solve fun problems. so that Minecraft for Education can help any student learn to code.

Students can interact with the materials at their own speed and in their own way, allowing teachers to give personalized attention without the need to slow down the pace of the class. adIn addition, it has features designed specifically to support collaboration, assessment and coding in learning environments, and contains more than 600 criteria-aligned lessons to engage students in all areas of study, from STEM (science , technology, engineering, and math), coding, social-emotional learning, history, language arts, 21st century skills, and more.

This platform offers a more engaging and accessible coding learning experience for students of all ages, and features more than 200 hours of computer science content and 27 hours of teacher training, aligned to global coding teaching standards. computer science and technology.

Digital education is becoming a requirement to stay in a global and digital economy. School systems are introducing more learning in computer science to keep up with the demands. And the use of video games in the classroom is based on discovery learning and Minecraft for Education enables game-based teaching and study in an immersive environment that encourages creativity, collaboration and problem solving.