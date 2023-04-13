Minecraft RPG Player Accused of Leaking Classified US Documents Arrested, Risking Up to 10 Years in Jail

As we told you a few days ago, it was reported that one of the possible culprits for the leak of images of military documents about the war between Russia and Ukraine, with sensitive content about the number of casualties, military strategies and routes, and plans to support Ukraine , would have been an RPG of a Minecraft server on Discord.

Jack Teixeira

And a couple of hours ago, this player named Jack Teixeira, 21 years old and who is a member of the United States Air National Guard, has been arrested according to the New York Times. In its exclusive report, the outlet indicates that “a US official confirms that the FBI has detained the aviator Teixeira”, also identifying him as the leader of a small chat group dedicated to video games in which hundreds of secret intelligence documents were published. US military.

In an update on what is known so far about the main suspect, the Times reports that the young man oversaw a private online group called Thug Shaker Central, in which some 20 to 30 people participate, mostly young men and teenagers, who joined the group “to share a love of guns, racist memes online, and video games.”

Merrick Garland, who is the attorney general of the United States, assures that “Teixeira will face charges under the Espionage Act”, which is a crime classified as theft or unauthorized transmissions of documents related to national defense, Therefore, after being prosecuted for each of the charges, the defendant could have a sentence of up to ten years in prison.

