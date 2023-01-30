Minecraft: the best servers to play in 2023

Minecraft It is one of those games that, no matter how many years pass, continue to be in absolute and rigorous fashion. Nobody can stop the Mojang phenomenon, since it is one of the most played survival titles in history, whose number of users is counted in the tens of millions. And if there is something that you must know to enjoy it to the fullest beyond the seed system, it is without a doubt the possibility of joining best servers of 2023. Below we offer you several very interesting ones that you should try.

Best Minecraft Servers in 2023

Here you have a list of the most varied, with videos where you can take a look at each one before settling on your favourites.

Complex Pixelmon

Address: msl.mc-complex.com

The name says it all. You already know what modders are capable of on PC, and this Minecraft server gives rise to quite an adventure Pokemon with survival, creative and combat mechanics.

grand theft minecraft

Address: mc-gtm.net

If Minecraft is a phenomenon, gta It is not far behind, why not join both games? Thanks to this server you will feel that you are enjoying the RockStar sandbox, although with the graphics of the Mojang title. A varied experience with all kinds of mechanics and elements.

minecraft middle earth

Address: http://build.mcmiddleearth.com/

No, it’s not The Lord of the rings, but almost. because this server tries to recreate scenes and moments not only from the movie trilogy, but from other works like The Hobbit and The Silmarillion. An adventure full of epic… and danger awaits you.

Among Us Performun

Address: https://www.performium.net/

Minecraft is known, among other things, for the limitless range of possibilities it offers to the community. And the most talented are an inexhaustible source of ideas. You like me among us And his commitment to find the traitor in each game? Well, here you will find exactly the same.

The Hive

Address: https://playhive.com/

The Hive is a perfect server for those looking for fun through a most varied experience, with no pretensions other than participating in all kinds of activities and minigames. In addition, their community is extensive and often organizes tournaments.

The Mining Dead

Address: https://minecraftservers.org/server/501974

whatThe Walking Dead inside Minecraft? Why not? On this server you will live an exciting survival adventure, in which you must search for resources, survive and ally with factions of other players to face hordes of zombies.

CraftYourTown

Address: https://minecraft-server-list.com/server/393439/

If you are tired of fighting and barely surviving and you prefer to bring out your creativity, CraftYourTown is for you. Its name says it all: it is a server designed so that you can give free rein to all those ideas that you once had in mind. You may set up a ranch, build a big city…

apple craft

Address: https://www.applecraft.org/

With the mining As the main source of income, this server puts a demanding survival experience on the table, without too many additions or anything you don’t know if you play Minecraft with some frequency. In addition, it has a very large and active community.