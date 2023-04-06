‘Minecraft’, the film starring Jason Momoa will hit theaters in 2025 with the director of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’

April 5, 2023, 18:11 – Updated April 6, 2023, 09:49

A year ago we told you about the new project of Jason Momoa with Warner Bros, it’s about the starring role for the ‘Minecraft’ movie. A film that since 2014 was being planned, but suffered many delays.

A report of THR points out that Warner Bros. has already marked the film on its calendar with a release scheduled for the April 4, 2025. Beyond the actor will have Jared Hess in the direction, recognized for his work in Napoleon Dynamite.

The production will be by Mary Parent and Roy Lee, responsible for Dune, while Jill Messick, one of the initial producers of the project will receive credit for developing the film before his death in 2018.

We still do not have details of the plot, beyond the fact that it will be based on the video game.

Taking advantage of Jason Momoa’s reflectors, Warner also confirmed that the new film of Aquaman will advance its release to December 20, 2023instead of the 25th of the same month as originally planned.





More details of the production of ‘Minecraft’ are expected in the coming months.