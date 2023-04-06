Minecraft the movie, starring Jason Momoa, gets a release date, The Game Awards official account announces

April 5, 2023, 03:05 p.m. – Updated April 5, 2023, 03:10 p.m.

The official account of The Game Awards has just announced that the adaptation of Minecraft The live-action film will debut on April 4, 2025, and will star American actor Jason Momoa.

Strangely, it was The Game Awards Twitter account that made the announcement, a few minutes ago.

Until now, the only thing that was known about the film is that it would be directed by Jared Hess with a script by Peter Sollett. That being said, the adaptation of Minecraft is one of those projects that, like Unchartedhas had many problems, having already lost multiple directors and screenwriters, and suffered several delays, both due to staff turnover and the pandemic.

In addition to Momoa, actor Steve Carell was linked to the project at some point, but it's not something that can be maintained with certainty.





Minecraft Legends, the next promise of the franchise

The announcement comes within the framework of the upcoming release of Minecraft Legendsa mix between an action game and a cooperative strategy that will debut on April 18.

