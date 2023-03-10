Minecraft: The new DLC, Artemis Mission, will allow us to travel into space

Mojang, the studio behind Minecraft, presented a new DLC called Artemis Mission that lets us travel into space. We tell you everything you need to know here!

The studio behind Minecraft, Mojandannounced its collaboration with the POT in the new DLC for minecraft educationcalled Artemis Mission. Thanks to him, we will be able to build a ship that will take us into space and we will land on Earth. Moon to explore it.

He DLC of the Artemis Mission encourages us to mix and match blocks to see what works and what doesn’t when building a spaceship. Throughout our construction, we can see our ship in a hub that informs us when it will be ready to fly into space. In addition, we have real problems like the ones that the POT must face, such as the basic coding that we will have to solve in the form of a minigame to help take our ship to the Moon.

What is Minecraft Education?

minecraft education this is a platform for learning that is within the game. Its main objective is to help students develop skills such as communication, problem solving and much more. In any case, it is not necessary that you are a student to take advantage of the benefits since you can install it from the page of Minecraft or the marketplace.

The mission Artemis of the POT is the one that will take a woman and a person of color for the first time to the Moon. In addition, the astronauts are expected to explore much more territory and also work to establish the first long-term robotic human presence on Earth. Moon to help them one day reach Mars.

He DLC is already available in the Minecraft Marketplace. Players can explore the laboratories of the POT and chat with scientists and engineers from the institution to learn how to get your rocket to reach the Moon. And the good news is that the pack is completely free, you only need the base game.

