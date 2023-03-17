Minecraft update on Nintendo Switch prevents players from joining their games

The most recent update to the Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft apparently introduced a bug that prevents players from playing the game.

The update went live earlier this week on Tuesday and contains fixes for “more than 30” issues, as well as content in preparation for the upcoming 1.20 update.

Unfortunately, it also added the bug mentioned above, which left some players unable to load their save games.

Players have been reporting the bug on social media and on the official Minecraft forum, where the game will get stuck loading the game at 66 percent and then hang infinitely.

Some players on Xbox consoles and iOS devices have reported running into the same issue, though most of the affected players are on Switch.

Mojang has confirmed that it is aware of the issue, and the issue is currently listed on the Minecraft Jira dashboard. Many players have shared their attempts to find a workaround while Mojang works on a fix in the ticket comments, though as of this writing, it appears that none have been found.

Minecraft update 1.20 was officially called Trails & Tales earlier this month and it will finally add the long-awaited archeology system to the game.