Minecraft x Crocs is a new collaboration that brings blocky adventures to comfortable shoes

In a surprising but not so crazy reveal, the Minecraft x Crocs collaboration between the game and the comfort shoe company was revealed today, and it’s comprised of a new collection of limited-edition shoes and sandals, soon to be available worldwide. .

Through a press release, Minecraft announced that “Minecraft x Crocs” will launch around the world on February 16, and will include a variety of different styles and models available for purchase. All of these shoes will feature Minecraft-themed designs, and as if that wasn’t enough, they will also allow owners to unlock a pair of Minecraft Crocs in-game.

The complete collection will include several models, which you can find below:

Two Classic Clogs (one for adults and one for children)

Two classic Classic Elevated Clogs (one for adults and one for children)

A Classic Slide (adults only)

Two sets of Minecraft-themed Jibbitz charms including: 5 flat charms featuring Steve, Alex, an Enderman, a Creeper, and a pig, as well as a 13-pack of 3D charms featuring a variety of characters, mobs, and blocks.

A pair of Minecraft x Crocs for the game, available for free download in the Minecraft Dressing Room

And in case you haven’t bought into this awesome collaboration yet, they’ve even released a trailer to celebrate the announcement revealing that even in-game, you’ll be able to put your Crocs in “sports mode” to be able to run really fast, and even clear huge gaps in a single jump (for marketing purposes only, of course, since they haven’t confirmed whether Crocs give you superpowers or not… yet).

Whether you love them or hate them, you can’t deny that both brands are gigantic commercial successes. One of them has been one of the world’s best-selling games in the industry’s history for over a decade, while the other is a line of shoes that has conquered sidewalks around the world despite the fact that most people are in conflict with them (until they try them). Will you be rocking these Minecraft Crocs?